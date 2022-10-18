NC DHHS Flu
CMS responds to 4,000 gallon wasterwater overflow

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools staff responded to a large wastewater overflow near one of its schools.

According to officials, on Oct. 18 an estimated 4,000 gallons of wastewater reached an unnamed tributary of Biar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed. This is near Norland Road.

The cause of the blockage is due to wipes and paper towels. The Division of Water Resources is reviewing the matter.

