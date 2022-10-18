Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) – A water line break has led to a two-hour delay Tuesday for the Clover School District, officials said.

According to the district, the water line break in Clover occurred in the early-morning hours.

A two-hour delay means that bus pick-up times will be pushed back by two hours and the start times for each school will be pushed back by two hours.

Water service is expected to be restored by 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to town officials, the break has resulted in a loss of water pressure over the majority of the Town’s water distribution system.

When water service is restored, customers should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Town of Clover, according to officials.

