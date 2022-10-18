NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte Knights to host outdoor hockey rink, snow tubing this holiday season

Truist Field in the holiday spirit with Light Up the Knights, Charlotte Christmas Village
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights will host an outdoor hockey rink and snow tubing hill during the holiday season at its Light the Knights Festival.

In addition to these activities, the Knights will hold its annual Holiday Walkthrough and Light Show at the ballpark and a Christmas Village for holiday shopping and food.

The hockey rink will be regulation-size in Uptown and include ice skating, hockey lessons, tournaments, figure skating and more.

The snow tubing hill will be a six-lane, 150-foot hill right on the field.

The event will begin on Nov. 23 and run through Jan. 6. Tickets are $10 for the festival but $25 to include unlimited ice skating or snow tubing. You pay $35 for a pass that gives you unlimited ice skating and snow tubing.

