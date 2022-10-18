NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“A Bury Home Companion” is coming to Lee Street Theater October 29th

The Hall Sisters, Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie, are a pop-country group performing in a...
The Hall Sisters, Jessica, Natalie, Lydia and Valerie, are a pop-country group performing in a 'Bury Home Companion.'(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony will present “A Bury Home Companion October 29th, this time at Lee Street Theater. Produced by Kay Peeler and Kent Bernhardt - K&K Productions - the show has become a local favorite in recent years, and a fund raiser for the symphony.

“Salisbury seems to love this event, and we’re delighted to bring it back for an additional show this year”, says Bernhardt. “We presented a special spring edition in April, and since that show, two of the music performers, Katelyn and Derek (The Dryes) have recently gone on to fame in NBC’s “The Voice”.

While “A Bury Home Companion” gives an affectionate nod to Garrison Keillor’s public radio creation, it is all about Salisbury and its people. Taking the form of a Saturday night radio show, local businesses, churches, and landmarks are often featured in humorous commercials and comedy skits.

For the October 29th show, Halloween will make its way into plot lines of comedy sketches and Bernhardt’s traditional monologue.

Musical guests will include The Hall Sisters, one of the up-and-coming and premier acts in the country pop genre. They have graced the stages of The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, and The Country Music Hall of Fame. The are appearing in this show as part of an extensive fall tour as their star continues to rise.

The show will also welcome back Ethan Uslan - storyteller, ragtime-jazz pianist, and humorist who scored well with local audiences when he appeared in the April show. The Bury Home Silver String Band, a mix of bluegrass musicians from Gold Hill and surrounding area will liven up the stage as well, assisted by the Bury Home Companion Singers, known locally as The Moonglows.

“There’s a lot of heavy in the world right now”, says Bernhardt. “It’s nice to lighten the load with some wonderful downhome entertainment on a fall evening.”

There will be two performances of “A Bury Home Companion”, one at 2:30pm and one at 7:30pm, October 29th at Lee Street Theater, 329 North Lee Street in downtown Salisbury.

Tickets are available at The Salisbury Symphony website, (salisburysymphony.org), or by calling the symphony office at 704-216-1513. Prices are $30 for the matinee performance, $40 for the evening show.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

The water line break has resulted in a loss of water pressure over the majority of the Town’s...
Boil water advisor issued after water line break in Clover; schools on two-hour delay
Gordon served as the Interim Planning Director for over four months before securing the...
The Town of Harrisburg welcomes Zac Gordon as Planning Director
Clover School District on two-hour delay after water line break
The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and...
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer