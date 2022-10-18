Bundle up: First Alert for freeze/frost concerns as highs dip 20 degrees from yesterday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be significantly cooler today with plenty of sun before turning even colder tonight.

First Alert Today: Chilly, temperatures close to 20 degrees cooler

First Alert Tonight: Freeze/frost concerns

Cold mornings ahead; Warming up by the weekend

After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s this afternoon with sunshine and breezy conditions. That’s about a 20 degrees difference in temperatures than yesterday! Overnight lows will fall to the lower 30s in Charlotte and 20s in the mountains.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most counties through Wednesday morning. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

More sunshine for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. Wednesday night will turn cold once again in the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend. No rain chances in the forecast either!

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Bundle up!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

