Bundle up: First Alert for freeze/frost concerns as highs dip 20 degrees from yesterday

We’re in for an even colder night.
After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will stay in the upper 50s this afternoon with sunshine and breezy conditions.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will be significantly cooler today with plenty of sun before turning even colder tonight.

  • First Alert Today: Chilly, temperatures close to 20 degrees cooler
  • First Alert Tonight: Freeze/frost concerns
  • Cold mornings ahead; Warming up by the weekend

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most counties through Wednesday morning. Protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and bring pets indoors!

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

More sunshine for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. Wednesday night will turn cold once again in the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend. No rain chances in the forecast either!

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Bundle up!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

