NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law.

It’s the first time Biden has prioritized abortion legislation in this way ahead of the November midterms. Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House. Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concern for most voters.

Biden plans to make the remarks at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. A Democratic official says the president will also make a contrast between his party and Republicans who are calling for a federal abortion ban that would punish doctors for performing the procedure.

The official previewed Biden’s remarks on condition of anonymity.

For the White House, it won’t be enough just to keep control of both chambers of Congress, already an uphill battle, to be able to enshrine the protections of the landmark 1973 ruling into law. The Senate would need to abolish the filibuster, the legislative rule that requires 60 votes for most bills to advance in the chamber, in order to pass an abortion measure with a simple majority of senators.

Two moderate Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., and Joe Manchin, W. Va. — support keeping the filibuster.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterms: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Democrats look to energize abortion rights supporters before midterm elections. (CNN, WISC, WKOW, WMTV, FOX NEWS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back
Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot
To find your loose-leaf collection schedule, visit //kannapolisnc.gov/looseleaf, or download...
Kannapolis loose leaf collection begins October 31
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian