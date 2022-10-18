Behind the scenes of the new Lowe’s Tech Hub in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new age of technology for Lowe’s is kicking off in the heart of South End in Charlotte.

The Lowe’s Tech Hub is officially up and running.

Six floors of the space opened to employees on August 1st, with the additional nine floors opening August 29th.

The 23-story tower is on the corner of West Worthington Avenue and Camden Road.

Roughly 2,400 technical employees call this space their office. They operate under an open office concept which allows team members to work both remotely and in the hub.

About 1,600 members of the team moved to this hub from the headquarters in Mooresville, and the rest of the team are newly hired employees.

The first eight floors are a parking garage, with the following 15 open for working, lounging, innovating and collaborating.

“Everything in the building was done with specific intent to meet the needs of how technologists work and operate,” Randy Alexander, Director of Technology Business Management for Lowe’s, said.

Systems like the Augmented Associate, are created in the Innovation Lab.

It allows associates to put glasses on, look at a store shelf, and see data about each item.

“It’s sort of a superpower,” Josh Shabtai, with the Innovation Lab, said. “They can look at shelves and see overlaid a 3D replica with all the data points. Is the product where it should be? How is this one selling versus this one?”

The creation happens in this hub before it is rolled out to stores.

“Engineers recognize that there’s opportunities to collaborate and solve problems in a way that they can’t necessarily do at home,” Alexander said.

Alexander says rather than pushing them to work in the office, the office itself is pulling them.

“We’re creating an environment that’s highly conducive to creativity that our associates would be excited about coming to,” he said.

One thing you won’t see in the hub is a cafeteria.

Alexander says they want to encourage employees to support local eateries within walking distance as part of their effort to give back to this community.

