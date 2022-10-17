NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Video shows moment train slams into tow truck

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it. (Source: Matthew Jara via KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Cell phone video captured the moment a tow truck driver jumped from his vehicle just seconds before it was hit by a train.

According to College Station police, the driver was parked on the tracks while hooking up another truck that was involved in a separate crash.

The video shows the operator escaping his tow truck about 10 seconds before the train barrels into it.

Another man and a police officer were nearby when the impact occurred, but no one was hurt.

Editor’s note: The video provided to KBTX by Matthew Jara does not contain audio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Stock Cop Lights
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Shady Oak Trail
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
California's water woes will affect the price of tomatoes in the grocery store. (Source: CNN)
Years of drought squeezing tomato farmers
Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Mike Schank had been battling cancer in recent months, a friend said. He died on Wednesday.
Actor in cult favorite ‘American Movie’ dead at 56