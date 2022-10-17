S.C. School Report Cards showing improvement, despite pandemic-related disruptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education and SC Education Oversight Committee have released the 2022 School Report Cards.

The School Report Cards, which are based on South Carolina’s education accountability system, are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools. They receive overall ratings based on a 100-point scale.

The ratings follow terms outlined in state law: Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average, and Unsatisfactory. Schools also receive ratings on various indicators, such as graduation rate, academic achievement, and college and career readiness.

Statewide, 20.6% of schools in the state received an Excellent rating.

Overall

Rating Elementary Schools 2019 Elementary Schools 2019 Middle Schools 2019 Middle Schools 2022 High Schools 2019 High Schools 2022 Excellent 124 (18.7%) 145 (21.8%) 67 (20.7%) 71 (21.4%) 59 (26.0%) 40 (16.7%) Good 164 (24.7%) 144 (22.1%) 99 (30.7%) 76 (22.9%) 56 (24.7%) 48 (20.0%) Average 226 (34.0%) 235 (35.3%) 121 (37.5%) 131 (39.5%) 63 (27.8%) 76 (31.7%) Below Average 111 (16.7%) 100 (15.0%) 29 (9.0%) 43 (12.9%) 39 (17.2%) 53 (22.1%) Unsatisfactory 39 (5.9%) 42 (6.3%) 7 (2.2%) 11 (3.3%) 10 (4.4%) 19 (7.9%) Number of Report Cards 664 666 323 332 227 240

“I commend the effort of South Carolina educators and students,” stated EOC Executive Director Matthew Ferguson. “These results beat all expectations of what was thought possible while living through the COVID disruptions.”

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman noted the quick rebound of schools amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic but stressed the “real challenges” to overcome.

“Though many of the results we see are perhaps expected following the pandemic, we are no less concerned about drops in assessment results and the widening gaps for many of our students,” Spearman said. “We are encouraged by the growth we see, as we seek to continue the work of ensuring our educational system in South Carolina is preparing all students to be ready for college, careers, and citizenship.”

The report cards and school ratings are designed to provide easy-to-understand information for families and the public to increase accessibility and accountability in South Carolina public schools.

This is the first year schools received a rating for School Climate, which uses results from the Teacher and Student Climate surveys to measure the perceptions of safety, working conditions, and social-physical environment.

“We know that a positive school climate is highly correlated with increased student outcomes,” said Ferguson. “Surfacing these data in the accountability system will provide schools with the opportunity to take necessary action to make sure that climate is not a barrier to student success or teacher satisfaction.”

Future accountability systems will include the Added Value Growth. Ferguson said this will be a measure the first of its kind nationally. It will focus on rewarding growth leading to grade-level proficiency and preparedness for college and careers.

The report cards are available at screportcards.com and have data and information on student performance from the 2021-2022 school year.

