Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.

Salisbury Community Thursday, October 20, 4 - 6 p.m. - Bell Tower Green, Corner of West Innes and South Jackson Streets, Salisbury, NC 28144

East Rowan Community Tuesday, October 25, 4 - 6 p.m. - Old Stone House, 770 Old Stone House Road, Salisbury, NC 28146

South Rowan Community Thursday, October 27, 4 - 6 p.m. - Town of China Grove Community Memorial Building, 412 S. Myrtle Ave., China Grove, NC 28023

West Rowan Community Tuesday, November 1, 4 - 6 p.m. - Patterson Farms, 10390 Caldwell Road, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125

North Rowan Community Monday, November 7, 4 - 6 p.m. - Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center, 1625 N. US Hwy 29, Salisbury, NC 28144

Southeast Rowan Community Wednesday, November 9, 4 - 6 p.m. - China Grove Roller Mill, 308 N Main St, China Grove, NC 28023

