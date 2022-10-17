NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85

Fifteen students were on the bus at the time of the collision, district officials said.
By WBTV Web Staff and David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said.

According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign.

Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the collision, district officials said. They added that emergency responders evaluated the students on the scene. No injuries were reported and they were taken to school on another bus.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously, and we are thankful that no students were injured in this incident,” district leaders said.

Stay up-to-date with this story and other breaking news by downloading the free WBTV news app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Stock Cop Lights
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Shady Oak Trail
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

A recent report from online consignment and thrift store ThredUp found that the resale market...
Reselling items online a viable side hustle amid inflation concerns
Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
A rally is planned for Monday night before the Gaston County School Board Meeting to oppose the...
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices climb more than 5 cents over past week