Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said.

According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign.

Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the collision, district officials said. They added that emergency responders evaluated the students on the scene. No injuries were reported and they were taken to school on another bus.

“We take the safety of our students very seriously, and we are thankful that no students were injured in this incident,” district leaders said.

