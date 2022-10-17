NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

The chase started in Burke County and ended in Catawba County after the suspects crashed.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat.

Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.

Officers tried to hold a stop when they got on scene, but say the two men fled and tried to hit a marked Burke County patrol vehicle.

The chase went onto Interstate 40 east, went into Catawba County, and ended on the Exit 125 onramp after the suspects crashed, officers said.

According to police, the chase reached around 115 miles per hour at one point.

Both men were armed and officers say the driver, Jer’Michael Davidson, had his baby in a car seat in the back of the car.

Lee Owens, the passenger, allegedly had crack cocaine in his possession.

Davidson faces charges of flee to elude arrest and possession of a firearm by felon while Owens faces possess schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

[YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion]

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Stock Cop Lights
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Shady Oak Trail
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

Latest News

Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
The South Carolina Department of Education and SC Education Oversight Committee have released...
S.C. School Report Cards showing improvement, despite pandemic-related disruptions
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest