Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat.

Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.

Officers tried to hold a stop when they got on scene, but say the two men fled and tried to hit a marked Burke County patrol vehicle.

The chase went onto Interstate 40 east, went into Catawba County, and ended on the Exit 125 onramp after the suspects crashed, officers said.

According to police, the chase reached around 115 miles per hour at one point.

Both men were armed and officers say the driver, Jer’Michael Davidson, had his baby in a car seat in the back of the car.

Lee Owens, the passenger, allegedly had crack cocaine in his possession.

Davidson faces charges of flee to elude arrest and possession of a firearm by felon while Owens faces possess schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

