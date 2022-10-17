NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant after weekend arrest

Dunne was hired by the department in 2012.
Sean Dunne
Sean Dunne(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his home around 1:23 a.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police made no arrests at the time, but a warrant was taken out later. Dunn was arrested around 7:40 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dunne started with the department in 2012. He was fired Monday.

“We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “It’s our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct.”

