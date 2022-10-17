NC DHHS Flu
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, charged with DWI

His arrest comes just days before the start of the Hornets’ 2022-23 regular season.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Hornets player James Bouknight was arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired, authorities said.

According to information from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bouknight was booked into jail at 1:51 a.m. on Sunday on the DWI charge. Bond was set at $2,500.

The 22-year-old guard, who played for the UConn Huskies prior to being drafted by the Hornets in 2021, was arrested just days before the team opens its 2022-23 regular season against the San Antonio Spurs.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Charlotte Hornets tweeted.

Coach Steve Clifford said Bouknight did practice Monday. He added they are still gathering information and is not making any further comment at this time.

Bouknight’s arrest comes after fellow Hornets player Miles Bridges was charged in Los Angeles County over the summer with domestic violence and child abuse.

Related: Hornets star Miles Bridges pleads not guilty to domestic violence, child abuse charges

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Bridges was due to appear in court on Monday.

