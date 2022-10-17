Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Community groups in Gaston County are planning to rally Monday in an ongoing push to get rid of what’s been called an offensive mascot at a Gaston County high school.

It’s another push by local tribal leaders, community members, students, parents and more to get rid of the Red Raider mascot at South Pointe High School.

Native American Association leaders will join “Retire the Red Raider” supporters at the rally to voice opposition to the mascot that has been in place since 1947.

The image is of a Native American warrior with red skin. Organizers with the Catawba Tribe have called the mascot demeaning and stereotypical.

However, there are some who have said that they support keeping the mascot as is, saying there weren’t concerns until recently and blaming cancel culture for this push.

The controversy has been ongoing for a few years now. Protest organizers have said the Gaston County School Board is ignoring their concerns and falsely claimed the mascot has the support of local tribes, all the while ignoring a petition with 11,000 signatures to get rid of it.

The school board released a statement saying it has no policy on mascots and that members have listened to both sides of the issue, and that changing the mascot should happen at the school and community levels.

The Gaston County School Board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday; the rally starts at 4:30 p.m.

Those organiziners say they plan to also speak to WBTV after the rally and before heading in during the public comment at the board meeting.

