Grand opening held recently for new Midland Logistics Park in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway recently hosted the grand opening of the Midland Logistics Park in Midland.

Located on Highway 24/27, the Midland Multi-Modal Industrial Park will be developed into a major logistics hub serving both the Charlotte market, and the mid-Atlantic market over the next 15 to 20 years, with pre-development efforts now in full swing.

Aberdeen Carolina & Western Railway will create an entirely new rail centric industrial park for southern Cabarrus County that will provide competitive services for companies needing regional rail services from both Norfolk Southern and CSX.

The Midland Logistics Park is a 70-acre development anchored by the railway’s Midland Transload Yard and includes three additional properties available for prospective rail customers. The Midland Transload Yard can accommodate 120 railcars for transload, storage and distribution of raw materials and finished goods. It is expected to become a central distribution hub for the Charlotte-metropolitan area.

“This transload facility really is, part of our vision of bringing rail to more customers and more industries that need to use rail as a mode or have access to the mode where they may not have a rail support for their individual site,” said Rail Director Jason Orthner.

NCDOT and Cabarrus EDC contributed to this story

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.