First Alert: Freeze Watches and Warnings have been issued

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first widespread frost and freeze of the season will develop this week. Tuesday morning low temperatures will be in the 20s for the mountains, and around 40 degrees in the piedmont. Tuesday high temperatures will range from the 50s in the piedmont to 30s in the mountains. Colder morning low temperatures develop for Wednesday and Thursday, with 20s and 30s.

Freeze Warning for the NC mountains Tuesday morning.

Freeze Watch for the NC piedmont Wednesday morning.

Cool for the work week, yet milder by the weekend.

Grab your jacket before you head out the door this week. Tonight into Tuesday morning will feature low temperatures in the 20s for the mountains, and around 40 degrees for the piedmont.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend. (WBTV)

Tuesday will feature sunny skies and cool temperatures with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the piedmont. The NC mountains will likely only have high temperatures in the 30s. Some of the higher elevations and western slopes of the Appalachian Mountains will likely see some snow flurries for Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday morning will be even colder for the NC piedmont, with morning low temperatures in the lower 30s for the piedmont, and mid-20s for the mountains. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the NC piedmont for Wednesday morning.

Chilly mornings and milder afternoons develop for Thursday and Friday, with morning low temperatures in the 30s and afternoon high temperatures in the 60s, under mostly sunny skies. The NC mountains will have low temperatures at or below freezing, with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s.

The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will continue to be on a warming trend for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s in the mountains.

Rain chances may not develop until midweek next week.

Have your jacket before you head out the door!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

