NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for mountains, northern Foothills

Cooler air will arrive in the mountains this afternoon where readings will fall into the 50s.
Cooler air will arrive in the mountains this afternoon where readings will fall into the 50s.
By Al Conklin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The early morning showers are now gone and the rest of today will be mostly sunny and quite breezy, with warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

  • Today: Gusty breeze, last warm day for a while
  • First Alert: Midweek temps well below normal
  • Weekend: Mostly sunny and much warmer

Cooler air will arrive in the mountains this afternoon where readings will fall into the 50s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for the mountains and northern Foothills. Temperatures will dip down into the low to mid-30s, but because a noticeable breeze will keep up, there’s little chance for much frost.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine but with much cooler afternoon readings in the upper 50s. There is a concern for frost Tuesday night around the Piedmont and near 32 degrees at daybreak north of town.

Wednesday will be another cool but dry day with highs rebounding to near 60 degrees.

A warming trend will commence and build into the weekend with very little chance of rain. High temperatures will gradually warm back up into the lower 60s Thursday, upper 60s Friday and middle 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update: The tropics are expected to remain quiet for at least the next couple of days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Stock Cop Lights
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
Shady Oak Trail
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jerry Toney, 25, was arrested for stealing a truck, Texas police said.
Police: Man walking around Walmart parking lot with hatchet arrested for stealing truck

Latest News

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
A rally is planned for Monday night before the Gaston County School Board Meeting to oppose the...
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
Charlotte saw its thirteenth straight week of declines in prices at the pump.
Charlotte gas prices climb more than 5 cents over past week
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says