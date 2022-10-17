First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for mountains, northern Foothills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The early morning showers are now gone and the rest of today will be mostly sunny and quite breezy, with warm afternoon readings in the upper 70s.

Today : Gusty breeze, last warm day for a while

First Alert : Midweek temps well below normal

Weekend: Mostly sunny and much warmer

This will be the last "warm" day for a while around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. A Gusty breeze will usher in colder air to the mountains this afternoon (falling temps there) & that air will come to the Piedmont tonight. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/89O0SPoUPw — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 17, 2022

Cooler air will arrive in the mountains this afternoon where readings will fall into the 50s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for the mountains and northern Foothills. Temperatures will dip down into the low to mid-30s, but because a noticeable breeze will keep up, there’s little chance for much frost.

FIRST ALERT: Much colder air is posed to enter the @wbtv_news area tonight & linger thru the midweek period. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect TONIGHT for the mountains & northern Foothills. #CLT & the PIEDMONT will be colder (near 32°) Tuesday night. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/2ntyJJD935 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 17, 2022

Tuesday will bring more sunshine but with much cooler afternoon readings in the upper 50s. There is a concern for frost Tuesday night around the Piedmont and near 32 degrees at daybreak north of town.

Wednesday will be another cool but dry day with highs rebounding to near 60 degrees.

FIRST ALERT: With less wind, the COLDEST period this week will be Tuesday night / Wednesday morning. FROST will be a concern around #CLT & most of the @wbtv_news area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/rqE7pGEMff — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) October 17, 2022

A warming trend will commence and build into the weekend with very little chance of rain. High temperatures will gradually warm back up into the lower 60s Thursday, upper 60s Friday and middle 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Update: The tropics are expected to remain quiet for at least the next couple of days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.