NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike

Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes of 16-19%(WECT)
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates.

The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years.

The biggest increase would be for the upcoming year when it would jump eight and a half percent, followed by two increases of nearly four percent in each of the following two years.

If approved, it would add up to about 25 dollars more a month for the average homeowner.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy says the price hike comes from the higher oil prices.

“Duke Energy has been making a number of grid improvements across the state to improve reliability and resiliency, especially in the Cape Fear region where we’ve done a lot of improvements to better protect against hurricanes and severe weather,” Brooks said.

Duke Energy started notifying customers last month to prepare for higher costs and this will be over a three-year period. If you are struggling to pay your bill, Brooks says to reach out to Duke Energy and they will set up a plan.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck
Sean Dunne
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Jer'Michael Davidson and Lee Owens arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion

Latest News

North Carolina state troopers are making sure drivers stop for school buses this week as part...
‘Operation Stop Arm’ aims to ensure drivers stop for N.C. school buses
‘Operation Stop Arm’ aims to ensure drivers stop for N.C. school buses
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
‘Love is not abuse’: Local counselor, minister bringing awareness about domestic violence
Raising awareness for domestic violence victims in Charlotte
Raising awareness for domestic violence victims in Charlotte
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot
Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot