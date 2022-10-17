Charlotte gas prices climb more than 5 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte rose 5.1 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.59 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 31 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.28 a gallon on Oct. 17, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 21.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 51.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.29 per gallon as of Oct. 16 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.48, down 0.8 cents from last week’s $3.491 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.06 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle of the barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

