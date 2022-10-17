NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through

A First Alert is active for Tuesday as temps continue to drop.
A First Alert is active for Tuesday as temps continue to drop.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!

  • Monday: Warm, breezy, and mainly dry
  • First Alert Tuesday: Much cooler AM/PM, sunny
  • Frost and freeze issues: Colder mornings ahead
Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this...
Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!(WBTV)

After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.

Following a chilly start to Tuesday, high temperatures will stay in the mid-50s with sunshine and breezy conditions. That’s about a 20° difference in temperatures from today! Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-30s in Charlotte and 20s in the mountains.

Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.
Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.(WBTV)

More sunshine for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on the WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by...
A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend.(WBTV)

Sweater weather is upon us!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to Livingstone College in Salisbury Saturday night following a shooting.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
A Ford pickup truck drove through the outer wall of a Taylorsville Walmart on Sunday morning.
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Stock Cop Lights
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill
Crews rescued a patient who fell approximately 45 feet at Hawksbill Mountain on Saturday.
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion
Shady Oak Trail
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

Latest News

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for the mountains and northern Foothills. Charlotte and...
First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for mountains, northern Foothills
First Alert: Freeze Warning in effect tonight for mountains, northern Foothills
Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week
Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week
Futurecast
Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week