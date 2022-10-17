Big weather changes ahead! Cold front moving through

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead as a cold front moves through today bringing the coldest air so far this season!

Monday: Warm, breezy, and mainly dry

First Alert Tuesday: Much cooler AM/PM, sunny

Frost and freeze issues: Colder mornings ahead

After a warm weekend, today will be the last warm day with high temperatures making it into the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. As a cold front passes, winds will be breezy and temperatures will start to drop especially in the mountains. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Avery, Burke, Caldwell, and Watauga counties through tomorrow morning. Low temperatures for the Charlotte area will drop to the upper 30 and low 40s.

Following a chilly start to Tuesday, high temperatures will stay in the mid-50s with sunshine and breezy conditions. That’s about a 20° difference in temperatures from today! Overnight lows will fall to the low to mid-30s in Charlotte and 20s in the mountains.

More sunshine for Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the upper 50s. A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days with highs in the 60s by Thursday and 70s by the weekend.

Sweater weather is upon us!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.