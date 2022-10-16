Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed after being struck by a car on Saturday night, the Rock Hill Police said.

Around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 25, officers responded to an accident involving the woman ad a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado on Dave Lyle Blvd near John Ross Parkway.

The 50-year-old woman suffered from serious injuries and was transported to the hospital where she died.

Following the investigation, the Silverado was making a right turn when the driver struck the woman in the crosswalk. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.

The investigation is still ongoing.

