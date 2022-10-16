Two shot at Livingstone College in Salisbury on Saturday night

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An altercation on the campus of Livingstone College led to two students being shot on Saturday night, according to Salisbury Police.

Officers arrived on the West Monroe St. campus at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to find two people shot and other associated injuries from attendees fleeing. At this time, there is no active threat to the College or the community.

“Tragically, gun violence is a reality in every city and town in America. Unfortunately, a homecoming event for our alumni, students and friends turned violent when two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

Two Livingstone College students were injured fleeing from the altercation. The Salisbury Police Department is investigating. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gun fire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December,” Davis said.

“Our students, alumni and their families did not deserve this. My prayer is that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law swiftly and decisively,” Davis added.

No additional information has been released.

The Salisbury Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333 or send a private message to the Salisbury Police Department Facebook or Twitter pages at @SalisburyNCPD.

