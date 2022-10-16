Offense puts on hapless showing as Panthers lose 12th game in past 13, first since Rhule’s firing

LOS ANGELES (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers lost interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game at the helm on Sunday in what was the team’s worst offensive showing of the year, falling 24-10 to the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina’s offense, which has been ineffective for most of the year, was beyond that on Sunday.

‘Led’ by backup quarterback P.J. Walker, the Panthers mustered only 203 total yards of offense. It marked the lowest of the season in what has already been a pitiful campaign.

The team didn’t gain a single first down in the second or third quarters, and picked up just eight all game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey was the only source of offense for the Panthers, accounting for 158 total yards.

Walker was hapless in the absence of starter Baker Mayfield, who missed his first start of the year with an ankle sprain. He completed 10 of 16 passes for a dreadful total of 60 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or interception.

Frustrations mounted so much so that Robbie Anderson and a coach got into multiple altercations, which led to Anderson being kicked out of the game by the Panthers’ coaching staff.

As it has for most of the season, Carolina’s defense has kept the team in the game throughout the first half. The Panthers led 10-7 at halftime after a Donte Jackson pick-six helped them regain the lead at the two-minute warning.

Eventually though, the defense, which seemed to be constantly on the field due to the offense’s struggles, wore down and surrendered 17 second-half points.

The Panthers have now lost 12 of their past 13 games, dating back to last season.

Of teams that have played six games this season, Carolina has the lowest win total with one. The Lions, Texans and Raiders have each won one game, but were both on byes this week. With that being said, the Panthers lead the league with five losses.

Quarterback Jacob Eason was elevated from the practice squad to back up Walker, and had to enter the game in the fourth quarter after Walker left with an injury.

Eason hooked up with McCaffrey for a 49-yard gain, but threw an interception just a few plays later.

For Los Angeles, the receiving duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson was a thorn in the Carolina defense’s side. The pair combined for 143 yards and a score.

Next up on the schedule for the Panthers is a home matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related: Panthers stifled by 49ers stout defense, lose fourth game of season

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.