Local farmers facing higher expenses this fall as inflation soars

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the season for apple picking, pumpkin patches and all the other fall activities we love at our local farms.

But the pumpkins you take home, or that hay ride you take might be a bit pricier this year.

Nancy Anderson, who owns and operates Hunter Farm in Weddington, said everything from straw and hay to feed, fertilizer and fuel has become more expensive since the pandemic started.

“It’s not easy,” she said. “The price of straw went from $4 a bale to $7 a bale.”

The USDA reported in their September 2022 Farm Income Forecast that although farm income should be higher now than in the two years prior, spending is still on the rise.

It essentially means you could be paying more for your fall festivities.

“Pumpkin prices went up slightly but not much,” Kelly Carrigan, co-owner of Carrigan Farms, said. “We’re trying to hold that steady for our customer because we realize that they’re hitting the pocketbook as well.”

With farmers feeling the pinch nationwide, both Hunter Farm and Carrigan Farms said they can still pay employees a fair wage and keep costs down for visitors overall.

“Our community has been very supportive of us,” Anderson said.

In May of this year, the White House doubled investment in domestic fertilizer production, from $250 million to $500 million, to lower costs and offset the issue.

