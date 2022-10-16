Gardner-Webb falls late 21-20 to Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gardner-Webb held a lead with 11 minutes left in Saturday’s game at Liberty, but the Flames rallied in the final 10 minutes and held off the Runnin’ Bulldogs for a 21-20 win.

Gardner-Webb (2-5) dominated the game statistically in its third FBS game this season and took a quick 17-14 lead early in the third quarter. GWU extended that lead to 20-14 on a 40-yard field goal by Jay Billingsley early in the fourth quarter and Liberty (6-1) was forced to come from behind.

The Flames drove 67 yards and took the lead with 10:11 left on Dae Dae Hunter’s one-yard plunge.

Liberty took an early lead after several strong defensive series by Gardner-Webb, finally reaching the end zone with 4:29 left in the first quarter. Jerome Jackson hauled in a seven-yard touchdown catch fron Johnathan Bennett for the 7-0 lead. Gardner-Webb responded early in the second quarter, driving 88 yards on 11 plays to tie the game.

Narii Gaither’s two-yard plunge with 10:41 left before half leveled the score. Liberty responded quickly, using a long kickoff return and a big play through the air to set up Shedro Louis’ two-yard touchdown run with 10:01 left in the second quarter.

Billingsley booted a 22-yard field goal just before the halftime horn to trim the lead to 14-10.Gardner-Webb’s defense came up with another takeaway early in the third quarter when

Jamari Brown picked off a pass near midfield. Gardner-Webb drove 57 yards in nine plays and Bailey Fisher connected with TJ Luther from 10 yards out for a 17-14 lead with 9:29 on the clock.

After Liberty took its 21-20 lead, Gardner-Webb got the ball back twice with less than seven minutes to play, but could not get past midfield. Fisher was picked off Daijahn Anthony at the Flames’ 32-yard line on a deep pass with 2:15 remaining and the Flames were able to get a pair of first downs before running out the clock.

Gardner-Webb outgained the Flames, despite a late surge between the 20-yard lines by the home team, posting 325 yards of total offense for the game. GWU had 22 first downs, held the football for 34:27 and converted all four of its red zone chances.Fisher finished 23-of-43 for 239 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked five times. Luther caught eight balls for 131 yards and a score and Gaither carried 21 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Gardner-Webb’s defense forced three turnovers, came up with five sacks of its own and limited Liberty to just 1-of-12 on third down opportunities.

William McRainey finished with a team-high seven hits, recovered a fumble and had a sack. Brown finished with six hits and an interception and Ty French had four tackles to go with two more sacks. French has six sacks in his last three games played.

Jeremy Mitchell added an interception for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, who held Liberty to just 93 yards on the ground – with 46 of those yards coming on the final drive as the Flames ran out the clock.

Gardner-Webb will get back into Big South Conference action next week, traveling to face Charleston Southern on Saturday, October 22 at 6:00 pm (ESPN+).

