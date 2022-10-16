Cold front to bring cooler, drier air to Carolinas early this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a cold front moves through our area overnight into Monday, a few fast-moving rounds of rain can be expected mainly north of the I-85 corridor. Behind this cold front, colder, drier air will move into our area bringing some of chilliest temperatures so far this season.

Monday: Isolated showers am, mostly sunny and warm pm.

First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, much colder.

Wednesday: Cold am, chilly pm with plenty of sunshine.

For tonight, expect some isolated to scattered showers with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

On Monday, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers in the morning. By the afternoon expect mostly sunny, breezy, and mild conditions with highs in the upper 60s and upper 70s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Tuesday will be a chilly day. Morning lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to upper 30s and lower 40s across the piedmont. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with highs only in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will be another chilly but dry day. With an area of high pressure to our west, we will remain mostly sunny throughout the day with highs ranging from the mid 40s in the mountains to near 60 degrees across the piedmont.

Thursday into next weekend temperatures will gradually warm back up into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tropical Update: The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next two days.

