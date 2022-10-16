CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide
One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic.
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.
One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic.
Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead.
More information will be provided when available.
Related: Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.