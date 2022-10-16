NC DHHS Flu
CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic.

Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead.

More information will be provided when available.

