CMPD investigating south Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte.

One person was shot on Shady Oak Trail early Sunday morning, according to Medic.

Police say a victim was transported to a local hospital where they pronounced dead.

More information will be provided when available.

Related: Two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.