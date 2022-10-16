NC DHHS Flu
4 wounded in shooting outside of Atlanta university library

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the...
The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.
By Amanda Alvarado and Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting outside of a library near Clark Atlanta University.

At least three of the victims are students, Atlanta News First reported.

The shooting happened early Sunday around 1:00 a.m. as students gathered outside of the Woodruff Library to listen to a DJ.

Police say three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet and refused medical attention.

The historically Black college was celebrating homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

