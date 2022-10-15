Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said.

According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m.

Video from viewers showed several CMPD vehicles at the scene, and crowds of people exiting the stadium.

CMS did not say if the two people arrested were students.

Officials said an investigation into the situation is underway.

