NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game

CMS said approximately 15 people were involved in the fight.
CMS confirmed that two people were arrested following at fight at Olympic High School.
CMS confirmed that two people were arrested following at fight at Olympic High School.(Paris Lytle via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested on Friday night following a fight at Olympic High School, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) official said.

According to the district, approximately 15 people were involved in the fight, which happened during a football game against South Meck around 9:15 p.m.

Video from viewers showed several CMPD vehicles at the scene, and crowds of people exiting the stadium.

CMS did not say if the two people arrested were students.

Officials said an investigation into the situation is underway.

Related: ‘He started stabbing me:’ 12-year-old student is recovering after being stabbed on the school bus

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63...
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Ruth Bird had to be taken out of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center in an ambulance after...
‘It’s just scary.’ Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
At least five are dead and two are injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, NC. Two officers...
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could be tried as an adult, officials say

Latest News

The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
The car show and scholarship honors the memory of former South Rowan and Western Carolina...
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with...
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
Nevins 5th Annual Beans & Bags Chili Cook Off & Cornhole Tournament
Nevins 5th Annual Beans & Bags Chili Cook Off & Cornhole Tournament