NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit.(welcomia via canva)
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.

KOLN reports that troopers located the matching vehicle on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, and a pursuit was initiated as the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 110 mph before striking a tractor-trailer and landing in a ditch off the highway.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with severe injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they found a woman’s body in the vehicle’s trunk.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the 17-year-old as Tyler Roenz. The sheriff’s office said Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, were reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, and they are working on identifying the body.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63...
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Ruth Bird had to be taken out of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center in an ambulance after...
‘It’s just scary.’ Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
At least five are dead and two are injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, NC. Two officers...
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could be tried as an adult, officials say

Latest News

The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
The car show and scholarship honors the memory of former South Rowan and Western Carolina...
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after human remains were found submerged in Oklahoma river
The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with...
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll