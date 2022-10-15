Temperatures to take a dip after mostly sunny, warm weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We only have a couple of more warm days to enjoy before some of the coldest temperatures of the season settle in across our area.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, isolated to scattered showers late.

Monday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

First Alert Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly.

We are going to wrap up this evening warm and dry. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the 40s in the mountains to 50s across the piedmont.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but as a cold front moves across the Carolinas expect some isolated to widely scattered showers from the afternoon hours into early Monday morning.

Low temperatures over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Highs on Sunday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to near 80 degrees across the piedmont.

Monday will be our last mild day before we feel the big chill. Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A First Alert is in place on Tuesday. Expect sunny and dry conditions throughout the day but temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler with highs only climbing into the upper 50s.

We will kick off Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the upper 50s under sunny skies. More sunshine and cool temperatures can be expected for Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For the Friday into next weekend, expect minimal chances for rain; high temperatures to gradual warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tropical Update: The tropics are expected to remain quiet over the next 2 days.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

