NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Hundreds of Paddington bears left for queen to go to charity

FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as...
FILE - A Paddington bear stuffed toy is placed on a chair next to a Union flag umbrella as people wait opposite the Palace of Westminster to be first in line bidding farewell to Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 14, 2022. More than 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late queen in London and Windsor will be donated to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said Saturday, Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says over 1,000 Paddington bears and other teddies left in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London and Windsor will be donated to a children’s charity.

Mourners left thousands of tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, outside Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and in royal parks in an outpouring of grief after Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died on Sept. 8 at age 96.

The queen became linked to Paddington Bear after the two appeared together in a short comedy video during Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace and the royal parks said Saturday the hundreds of bears left in tribute of the queen will be professionally cleaned before being delivered to Barnado’s, a children’s charity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63...
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Ruth Bird had to be taken out of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center in an ambulance after...
‘It’s just scary.’ Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
At least five are dead and two are injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, NC. Two officers...
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could be tried as an adult, officials say

Latest News

Stockton police say Wesley Brownlee has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings.
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
Preston Hardyman
Organ donor helps save boy’s life with new heart: ‘I’m alive because of them’
CMS confirmed that two people were arrested following at fight at Olympic High School.
Two people arrested after fight at Olympic High School football game
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico