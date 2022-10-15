NC DHHS Flu
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll

The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 22, 29, and 30.

The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more! There will also be scarecrows on display from various organizations and individuals. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrow when they walk through the museum grounds during the Scarecrow Stroll October 15-30.

The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. both days. The final day is Sunday, October 30 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and a costume contest at 2:30 p.m.

Come dressed in your best family-friendly Halloween costume and enjoy all the Halloween Train has to offer with a combination ticket that includes event admission and a train ride. Combination ticket prices range from $10-$14 and are free for members or children under 3. Ticket prices for event admission without a train ride range from $5-$7 and are free for members or children under 3. Prices listed do not include taxes or fees. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/. For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

