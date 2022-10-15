NC DHHS Flu
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of...
The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.

Event: The Fair Housing Act: Protections Against Housing Discrimination

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022

Time: Spanish Session, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Register Online: concordnc.gov/ViviendaJusta

English Session, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Register Online: concordnc.gov/FairHousing

The webinar will help answer many of the most common questions surrounding fair housing laws, including:

  • What property is covered?
  • What are my rights?
  • What are reasonable accommodations?
  • What are assistance animals?
  • How can I make a complaint?
  • Who can I contact for help?

The webinar is free and open to the public. Renters, homebuyers and homeowners, housing advocates, landlords and property managers, and anyone who is interested in learning more about equal access to housing is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Alicia Broadway, City of Concord, Planning & Neighborhood Development at 704-920-5137.

