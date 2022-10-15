NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness

The car show and scholarship honors the memory of former South Rowan and Western Carolina...
The car show and scholarship honors the memory of former South Rowan and Western Carolina student Camden Cohick.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships.

This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick (11/06/2000 – 3/19/2021): South Rowan HS graduate (’19), rising Western Carolina Music Major Junior (’23). Born November 6, 2000, in Concord, North Carolina, Camden was the son of Keith and Robin Cook Cohick of Salisbury, North Carolina.

“We lost our son Camden to suicide on March 19, 2021,” wrote Camden’s father Keith Cohick. “Over the past year we have had numerous conversations with people on this subject. We have been shocked as to how many people we have talked to that have dealt with this situation either directly or indirectly.”

Camden graduated from South Rowan High School in the top five percent of his class and is a lifetime member of the National Honor Society. He was the first music student from South Rowan to be selected to attend the Governor’s School of North Carolina program for gifted and talented high school students.

“As we worked through this, we created a scholarship fund(Camden Cohick’s Love of Music Scholarship INC) in his honor that we will give out each year to a student from South Rowan High School that is attending a college with a music major. We also have the option of awarding the scholarship to a music major at WCU,” Cohick added. “Last year we started a Car Show to help fund the Scholarship and the event was huge success, as we raised a little over $4K. I have to point out the huge help from Beth Berry on coordinating the event. She is a huge car enthusiast and a advocate of suicide prevention. As is with these scholarships it can be hard to decide what to give and who to give it to.”

The first award was in the amount of $4000 and was given to a student that was two years behind Camden in school. He was part of the band during Camden’s tenure as Drum Major. He is also attending WCU where he is a member of the WCU marching band, a music major and, like Camden, just happens to be a trombone player.

The car show is happening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson Street in China Grove.

Awards will be given for Best In Show, Top 20, and Cohick Family Favorite. Early registration is $10 per car, $15 per car on the day of the event. Registrations is available online here.

There will be food trucks, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

“All the proceeds are being split this year with 50% to the scholarship and 50% to South Rowan School Band Program,” Cohick added. “South Rowan Band was Camden’s second family, where he was the drum major for two years and a dedicated trombone player.

Donations are also accepted through this GoFundMe page.

To learn more about efforts to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention, visit this page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape remained up Friday afternoon in a Raleigh neighborhood that was the site of a...
16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say
The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the I-85 Exit 63...
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
Ruth Bird had to be taken out of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center in an ambulance after...
‘It’s just scary.’ Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Actor Robbie Coltrane arrives at the "Great Expectations" photo call as part of the BFI London...
Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72
At least five are dead and two are injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh, NC. Two officers...
Teen suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting could be tried as an adult, officials say

Latest News

The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of...
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 22 and October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with...
Halloween Train pulls into the N.C. Transportation Museum October 22, and 29-30 with Scarecrow Stroll
Nevins 5th Annual Beans & Bags Chili Cook Off & Cornhole Tournament
Nevins 5th Annual Beans & Bags Chili Cook Off & Cornhole Tournament
Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns
Charlotte CROP Hunger Walk returns for 44th year on Oct. 16th