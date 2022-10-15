2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships.

This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick (11/06/2000 – 3/19/2021): South Rowan HS graduate (’19), rising Western Carolina Music Major Junior (’23). Born November 6, 2000, in Concord, North Carolina, Camden was the son of Keith and Robin Cook Cohick of Salisbury, North Carolina.

“We lost our son Camden to suicide on March 19, 2021,” wrote Camden’s father Keith Cohick. “Over the past year we have had numerous conversations with people on this subject. We have been shocked as to how many people we have talked to that have dealt with this situation either directly or indirectly.”

Camden graduated from South Rowan High School in the top five percent of his class and is a lifetime member of the National Honor Society. He was the first music student from South Rowan to be selected to attend the Governor’s School of North Carolina program for gifted and talented high school students.

“As we worked through this, we created a scholarship fund(Camden Cohick’s Love of Music Scholarship INC) in his honor that we will give out each year to a student from South Rowan High School that is attending a college with a music major. We also have the option of awarding the scholarship to a music major at WCU,” Cohick added. “Last year we started a Car Show to help fund the Scholarship and the event was huge success, as we raised a little over $4K. I have to point out the huge help from Beth Berry on coordinating the event. She is a huge car enthusiast and a advocate of suicide prevention. As is with these scholarships it can be hard to decide what to give and who to give it to.”

The first award was in the amount of $4000 and was given to a student that was two years behind Camden in school. He was part of the band during Camden’s tenure as Drum Major. He is also attending WCU where he is a member of the WCU marching band, a music major and, like Camden, just happens to be a trombone player.

The car show is happening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at South Rowan High School, 1655 Patterson Street in China Grove.

Awards will be given for Best In Show, Top 20, and Cohick Family Favorite. Early registration is $10 per car, $15 per car on the day of the event. Registrations is available online here.

There will be food trucks, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

“All the proceeds are being split this year with 50% to the scholarship and 50% to South Rowan School Band Program,” Cohick added. “South Rowan Band was Camden’s second family, where he was the drum major for two years and a dedicated trombone player.

Donations are also accepted through this GoFundMe page.

To learn more about efforts to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention, visit this page.

