NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week

We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s.
We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will warm up gradually this weekend, then take a tumble next week!

  • Today and Saturday: Sunny, pleasant and dry
  • Sunday: Increasing clouds, few showers
  • Beginning Tuesday: MUCH cooler air moves in

We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s. More sunny and comfortable weather for Saturday as temperatures warm up near 77 degrees.

Most of Sunday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. Late-day showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west into the mountains first and then gradually move across the region into Monday. This will all be along a cold front that will drive in much cooler air by Tuesday morning.

It will be cool in the mornings this weekend, followed by pleasant afternoons. Then, we'll see...
It will be cool in the mornings this weekend, followed by pleasant afternoons. Then, we'll see the coldest air of the season so far next week.(Source: WBTV)

Tuesday morning will start off chilly in the low 40s followed by high temperatures in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-30s by Wednesday morning! That’s the coldest air so far this season!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a mass shooting that happened near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday...
‘Terror has reached our doorstep’: 5 killed, 2 hurt in shooting near popular Raleigh greenway; gunman in custody
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Washington Elementary
Two people facing charges after shots fired near Cleveland County elementary school

Latest News

Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week
WBTV Thursday late night weather update
Weather this weekend
Dry and pleasant for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain Sunday
Dry and pleasant for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain Sunday
Dry and pleasant for Friday and Saturday, with spotty rain Sunday