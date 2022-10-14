Weekend warm-up before sweater weather next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will warm up gradually this weekend, then take a tumble next week!

Today and Saturday: Sunny, pleasant and dry

Sunday: Increasing clouds, few showers

Beginning Tuesday: MUCH cooler air moves in

Temperatures this morning are 10-20° cooler than this time yesterday thanks to that cold front!



Looking very pleasant for the rest of today with seasonable afternoon temps 🌞 pic.twitter.com/P7RENjvZIz — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) October 14, 2022

We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s. More sunny and comfortable weather for Saturday as temperatures warm up near 77 degrees.

Most of Sunday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures warming to near 80 degrees. Late-day showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west into the mountains first and then gradually move across the region into Monday. This will all be along a cold front that will drive in much cooler air by Tuesday morning.

It will be cool in the mornings this weekend, followed by pleasant afternoons. Then, we'll see the coldest air of the season so far next week. (Source: WBTV)

Tuesday morning will start off chilly in the low 40s followed by high temperatures in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the mid-30s by Wednesday morning! That’s the coldest air so far this season!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

