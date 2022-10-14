‘No one should feel this fear’: N.C. leaders express shock, outrage over Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from law enforcement and politicians poured in Thursday night and into Friday for the residents of Raleigh and its police department after Thursday’s shooting near a popular greenway left five dead and two injured.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted that flags are at half-staff for the victims, which includes an off-duty police officer and a 16-year-old boy.

“No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no one should feel this fear in their communities,” Cooper said. “We’re standing with the victims and their families in this moment of unspeakable agony.”

A well coordinated and courageous law enforcement response stopped the shooter. No neighborhood, no parent, no child, no one should feel this fear in their communities. We’re standing with the victims and their families in this moment of unspeakable agony. pic.twitter.com/3xMBDxZMzm — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

During a Friday morning press conference, authorities said the suspect - a 15-year-old boy - was in critical condition. The circumstances that led up to the shooting and a possible relationship between the suspect and the victims were not immediately known.

Related: 16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say

Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate running for U.S. Senate, said she was devastated by the “senseless violence” that happened in Raleigh.

“As we grapple with this all-too-familiar tragedy reaching our own community, I stand resolved to do my part to prevent this avoidable violence in other communities,” Beasley said in a statement.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein offered his gratitude and prayers Thursday night to the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting.

This mass shooting event is tragic. My heart goes out to the victims, including an off-duty police officer, and their families. I offer my gratitude and prayers to the law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy. https://t.co/CefYs9h5Nv — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) October 14, 2022

Sen. Thom Tillis also offered prayers for the shooting victims and expressed his gratitude for the law enforcement officers and first responders who worked to “keep people safe and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

Praying for all the victims of this senseless and horrific shooting and grateful for the law enforcement and first responders on the scene working to keep people safe and bring the perpetrator to justice. https://t.co/8165gzQJcH — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 13, 2022

One of the victims in Thursday’s shooting was 29-year-old Gabriel Torres, an officer with the Raleigh Police Department who was on his way to work when the shots rang out.

Authorities from across the state posted condolences on their departments’ social media pages, with many including a photo of the Raleigh Police badge with a black rectangle through the center.

“We send our condolences to the men and women of the Raleigh Police Department, their families, and all of the victims’ loved ones,” a post from the Albemarle Police Department stated.

Gaston County Police are asking that people continue to keep the Raleigh Police Department, as well as the community, in their thoughts.

In addition to mourning the victims, the Gastonia Police Department said its officers continue to pray for a speedy recovery from a Raleigh Police K-9 officer and another resident who was wounded in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.