Liver Mush Festival: Back in person for the first time since 2019!

John Carter says don’t be a liver mush hater.
Get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food.
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Liver Mush Festival is back in Shelby this weekend for the first time in 3 years!

Event organizers say to get ready for live music, wonderful arts and crafts, and food. It’s fun for all ages! There will be music, an eating contest, a cooking contest, and more.

Emily Epley, tourism director for Cleveland County, joined us on QC Morning to talk about what you can expect at this year’s festival and let us sample a couple of different kinds of liver mush. John Carter is a fan! Be sure to watch the video above.

What? Liver Mush Festival

When? October 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Where? Uptown Shelby, North Carolina

Here’s where you can find more information about this year’s Liver Mush Festival.

The taste test didn’t stop on the show! We tried liver mush on the QC Morning After Party, too. Check out this video:

