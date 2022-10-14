Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm elections is Oct. 14

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is the last day for those who want to register online or by mail to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Early voting begins on Oct. 20, and the general election is on Nov. 8.

The Oct. 14 deadline is only for online registration or if residents want to send in their registration by mail; it would have to be postmarked Friday.

People can register to vote during in-person early voting, which runs from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5.

In Mecklenburg County, there will be 25 early voting sites.

Those who want to vote absentee will need to request a ballot by Nov. 1 and return it by Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.

There are several important races voters will decide, including the race for U.S. Senate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd.

Those who want to register to vote can do so on the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website.

