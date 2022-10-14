Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the collision. According to authorities on the scene, two vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

