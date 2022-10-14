Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in west Charlotte early Friday morning is impacting passengers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The crash happened at Wilkinson Boulevard and Harlee Avenue, which is just south of the airport.

Power lines and traffic lights have been brought down because of the collision. According to authorities on the scene, two vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

Those heading to CLT Airport will want to give themselves plenty of time.

