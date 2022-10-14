NC DHHS Flu
Chilly mornings and warm afternoons in store for this weekend, much cooler next week

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s.
We’ll see sunny and pleasant conditions today, with high temperatures in the low 70s and lows falling to the mid-40s.
By Jason Myers
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather is developing for our weekend, with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Saturday will remain mostly sunny, with a few spotty rain showers for Sunday into Monday, as a cold front moves through. Much colder air moves in for Tuesday and midweek next week.

  • Chilly start to Friday, with a warm and sunny afternoon.
  • Mostly sunny for Saturday, with late day rain possible Sunday.
  • Widespread frost and freeze issues for midweek next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s for the piedmont and around 40 degrees for the mountains.

Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s for the piedmont, and upper 60s for the mountains.

Weather headlines for this weekend and beyond
Weather headlines for this weekend and beyond(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Cloud cover will be increase for Sunday, with a few late-day rain showers possible, as another cold approaches the Carolinas. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Sunday afternoon, with mid 60s in the mountains.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Monday, bringing a few rain showers, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s. The NC mountains can expect high temperatures only in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Colder temperatures develop for midweek next week, with more widespread frost and freeze issues for the WBTV viewing area. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will only warm to around 60 degrees for the piedmont, with 40s in the mountains!

Wednesday morning low temperatures are expected in the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon, and lower 60s for Thursday afternoon across the piedmont. The mountains can expect high temperatures only in the 40s for Wednesday, with lower 50s for Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your weekend!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

