16-year-old, off-duty officer among 5 killed in Raleigh mass shooting, authorities say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities released the names of the five people killed in a shooting near a popular Raleigh greenway on Thursday evening.

Those names were released during a Friday morning news conference. According to authorities, they are:

Nicole Conners, 52

Susan Karnatz, 49

Mary Marshall, 35,

Gabriel Torres, 29, an officer with the Raleigh Police Department

A 16-year-old boy

A 59-year-old woman and a 33-year-old Raleigh Police officer were also injured in the shooting, officials said. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

“No one can imagine what they’re all going through,” Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said during Friday’s news conference.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he woke up Friday morning, “with a deep sadness for this community and our entire state.”

“We have to make sense of this infuriating and tragic act of gun violence,” Cooper said.

Officers with the Raleigh Police Department, as well as other law enforcement agencies, arrived in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive in the Hedingham neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At least five are dead and two are injured after a mass shooting in Raleigh. (WRAL, WTVD, TWITTER|@RALEIGHPOLICE, MAPBOX, CNN)

The suspect, who was identified as a white, male juvenile, was taken into custody around 9:37 p.m., according to police. He was said to be in critical condition as of Friday morning.

“All of us in Raleigh right now need to come together,” Baldwin said during an initial press conference Thursday. “We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss. We need to support the family of the officer killed. It’s tragic day because Raleigh Police have lost one of their own.”

“We must do more,” she continued. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do, and tonight we have much to mourn.”

During a later press briefing Thursday, Cooper joined Baldwin.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep,” Gov. Cooper said. “The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless, horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed.”

A police lieutenant was also present at the briefing and provided information regarding the injuries and the investigation, which he said is ongoing. Investigators remain at the scene and are collecting evidence and speaking with residents.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

“These law enforcement officers ran to the crisis,” Cooper said. “When they knew there was an active shooter ready to kill people.”

“All of us have many questions,” he continued. “But as we seek answers to those questions, let’s pray for these victims, their families, the communities that have been shocked by this, and that we all depend on each other and help each other during this difficult time.”

With Cooper’s backing, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety made numerous state resources available in response to the shooting.

State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents all responded and assisted the Raleigh Police Department.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. said on Thursday evening.

Police responded in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh,” Cooper tweeted on Thursday evening. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”

Police said there is no active threat to the community. Police said the investigation is ongoing and as is customary, the Raleigh Police Department will provide a five-day report once they have more details.

Following Thursday’s deadly shooting, there’s been an outpouring of support for the city of Raleigh and its police department.

“When any law enforcement agency experiences a tragedy, the whole profession hurts,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted.

When any law enforcement agency experiences a tragedy, the whole profession hurts. I’d like to express my deepest sympathies to the entire @raleighpolice. (2/2) — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) October 14, 2022

“Thinking of Chief Estella Patterson as she navigates the unthinkable,” a tweet from Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews stated.

Simply heartbroken. I am praying for the men and women of the Raleigh Police Department, the family of the fallen officer, the families of the four other victims, and the entire City of Raleigh community. Thinking of Chief Estella Patterson as she navigates the unthinkable. pic.twitter.com/vYjZrfaVua — Patrice Andrews (@ChiefAndrewsDPD) October 14, 2022

Download the WBTV News app for the latest updates.

Related: Convicted felon arrested for shooting at CATS bus in southeast Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.