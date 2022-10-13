NC DHHS Flu
Understanding the latest inflation report and its impact on your wallet

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger weighs in with answers to your questions.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Something that is at the top of mind for a lot of people - money. We’re paying more for just about everything these days.

The government released its latest inflation report Thursday, leaving many wondering what it all means and how they could be impacted.

It can all be confusing, so what do we do? Let’s make sense of it all with a little help from an expert.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to talk about the report, the important implications for our wallets, and the Federal Reserve.

All answers and advice are featured in a new weekly segment we’re calling “Just Ask Jill.” It’s a new conversation series with information you can use Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. on QC Morning.

