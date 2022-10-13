NC DHHS Flu
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, up the road from the Hartsville Regional Airport.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV crossed the center line and struck a car before overturning.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

The vehicles also each had a passenger inside; they were flown to the hospital with injuries, troopers said.

There is no word yet on the names of those victims.

