Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were killed and two others injured in a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, up the road from the Hartsville Regional Airport.

Troopers say the driver of an SUV crossed the center line and struck a car before overturning.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

The vehicles also each had a passenger inside; they were flown to the hospital with injuries, troopers said.

There is no word yet on the names of those victims.

Download the free WBTV News app for the most up-to-date information on this crash when new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.