Treatment instead of jail: New drug diversion, treatment program coming to Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new program is coming to Gaston County -- one with the goal of sending people facing minor drug charges to treatment instead of jail.

Gaston County Police Chief Joseph Ramey says this program comes as overdoses continue to rise in the county.

“Our non-fatal overdoses are up about 112% and our fatal overdoses are up about 138%,” he said. “We’ve had 31 fatal overdoses year to date, last year we only had 13 and then we’re over 200 non-fatal overdoses year to date compared to 100 something last year.”

“So with those numbers being as high as they are, in addition to just continued trend for the last couple of years of drug abuse and drug overdoses, fentanyl, taking a hold in many of our communities, and especially here in Gaston County, we felt the need to work on different methods to get those suffering from the disease additional services, community services that divert them from the jail and through the court system for a better opportunity to recover,” Ramey continued.

Current first-time offenders are arrested with no alternative for treatment.

Under the new Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, that would change. The Gaston County Police Department recently received a federal grant for $1.2 million to fund the program for three years.

“Now with this, we’re giving you an option if you meet the criteria to seek treatment versus going to jail,” Ramey said.

Ramey said this could be life-changing for someone and their family.

“It can be life changing because you have an individual that gets caught possibly facing jail or is already a user and has additional options. That get them out of the system,” he said. “We have 350 to 400 children in foster care a lot of those probably 80 to 90% of those are in foster care because of substance use by their parents. So if we could change the parents lives, we could get the children and the parents by as I said to being a family unit, then we all benefit from, that the whole community benefits from that.”

Partners include the District Attorney’s Office, Olive Branch Ministry, which is an affiliate of the NC Harm Reduction Coalition, and the Gaston County Controlled Substance Coalition.

“Olive Branch supports the implementation of LEAD programming in Gaston County. LEAD is valuable in that it allows for positive steps to be taken without charging someone for low level drug offenses. We know that even low-level charges can affect someone’s ability to obtain housing and/or employment. We appreciate the harm reduction approach that law enforcement is taking to support and not criminalize people who use drugs,” Olive Branch Ministry executive director Michelle Mathis said in a statement.

Money will also fund the Drug Diversion and Treatment Center, which is a post-arrest program to help those arrested a second time get placed into a 120 to 190-day treatment program.

This is in addition to recovery court, which has already been implemented -- all make up the department’s three-part system to help drug users.

“The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion is really focused on the early offender,” Ramey said. “The police officers will be trained on offering them the services we have a contract with a coordinator and a counselor. Instead of the officer taking the individual to jail, they could divert him to counseling. If they don’t follow up on their counseling they still could face the charges after 60 days. So that’s for the early low level offender type individuals.”

According to federal government, “the project expects to serve approximately fifty participants yearly: twenty-five through LEAD and twenty-five within the Recovery Court.”

“On the abuser or the person suffering from the disease, if they see law enforcement is at the table, the courts at the table, then they’re more likely to participate because they hopefully understand that look, we’re here to help you,” Ramey said. “That’s what law enforcement is all about protecting and serving. This is just another way to serve and protect. You know, we’re protecting our community by getting drug abusers off the streets and cleaned up. And we’re serving the citizens suffering from this terrible disease by getting their whole families back together as well.”

The goal is to have the LEAD program rolling within the next three months.

