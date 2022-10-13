NC DHHS Flu
Shooting investigation underway near Cleveland County elementary school

Deputies detained one person and another person fled the scene. Nobody was hurt.
According to the sheriff's office, a domestic situation took place at a private property across the street from Washington Elementary School
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting took place across campus from a Cleveland County elementary school on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a domestic situation took place at a private property across the street from Washington Elementary School and shots were fired.

The school went on lockdown for 45 minutes at 11 a.m.

Deputies detained one person and another person fled the scene. Nobody was hurt.

Deputies are now searching for the firearm.

It is unconfirmed whether the school was put on lockdown. WBTV will provide more information when available.

