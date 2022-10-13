Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway
Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Raleigh Police Department is at the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway.
Residents in the area are advised to remain in their homes.
This is a breaking news story. Follow the WBTV News app for the latest updates.
