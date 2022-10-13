NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway

Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.
Neuse River Greenway
Neuse River Greenway(Neuse River Greenway)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Raleigh Police Department is at the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway.

Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Residents in the area are advised to remain in their homes.

This is a breaking news story. Follow the WBTV News app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

Latest News

Police are conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening.
CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte
Ruth Bird had to be taken out of Pineville Rehabilitation & Living Center in an ambulance after...
‘It’s just scary.’ Woman questions nursing home’s five-star rating after mother’s experience
Home appliances are expensive goods that many thieves in the area are targeting.
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte
A firearm was found on Chambers High School's campus on Thursday.
Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested