Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Raleigh Police Department is at the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway.

Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Residents in the area are advised to remain in their homes.

