NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.(Alachua County Jail)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A café worker in Florida was charged with child neglect after giving a teen a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil, according to the High Springs Police Department.

Police authorities said Lucian Flaitz, 29, asked a 15-year-old if he wanted a burger cooked in THC oil.

According to the arrest report, Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Simpson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.

According to the police department, an officer found the teen lying face down in his bed, unable to walk and turning gray in color.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day.

Tests showed he had high levels of THC in his blood.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Federal officials say a North Carolina restaurant that kept workers' tips has been ordered to...
Restaurant ordered to pay more than $157,000 for keeping workers’ tips, officials say
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore with the National Park Service shared photos on Facebook of...
Huge swarm of jellyfish washes up on beach
After comedian Ariel Elias tried to get back on track with her set, moving into her next set of...
Trump supporter throws beer at stand-up comedian for voting for Biden
Home appliances are expensive goods that many thieves in the area are targeting.
Refrigerators, washing machines, dryers: Appliance theft on the rise in Charlotte