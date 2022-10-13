Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

According to a note from the Chambers High principal, law enforcement was immediately notified after the gun was discovered, and an investigation is now underway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested.

Thursday marks the first incident where a firearm was found at a CMS school this academic year.

Last school year, at least 30 guns were located on school properties within the district.

In an effort to keep weapons off of school campuses, CMS installed Evolv body scanners at every district high school, and some middle and elementary schools.

Three of the body scanners were installed at Chambers when the project began back in April.

The note from Chambers’ principal continued as follows:

“We are committed to the safety of our entire school community, and invite families speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

If your student feels unsafe at school or suspects dangerous behavior, please tell a trusted adult, or report it via the anonymous Say Something App.”

