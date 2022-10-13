NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Firearm found at Chambers High School, first at CMS this year; juvenile arrested

At least 30 firearms were found on CMS campuses in the 2021-22 academic year.
Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials confirmed that a firearm was found on campus at Julius L. Chambers High School in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

According to a note from the Chambers High principal, law enforcement was immediately notified after the gun was discovered, and an investigation is now underway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a juvenile suspect was arrested.

Thursday marks the first incident where a firearm was found at a CMS school this academic year.

Last school year, at least 30 guns were located on school properties within the district.

In an effort to keep weapons off of school campuses, CMS installed Evolv body scanners at every district high school, and some middle and elementary schools.

Three of the body scanners were installed at Chambers when the project began back in April.

The note from Chambers’ principal continued as follows:

“We are committed to the safety of our entire school community, and invite families speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

If your student feels unsafe at school or suspects dangerous behavior, please tell a trusted adult, or report it via the anonymous Say Something App.”

Related: Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified the remains as those of 54-year-old Richard Lee Morris.
Remains identified after body found buried in shallow grave in Catawba County
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to determine who...
Crime Stoppers: Police still looking for leads after Charlotte rapper killed in shooting
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Robert Redfearn Jr. (left) was arrested and Tadarius Redfearn (right) is still be searched for
Concord Police arrest man for murder, still searching for second suspect
Deputies say Wessie was one of five pit bulls stolen early Tuesday morning. All five have been...
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night

Latest News

Home appliances are expensive goods that many thieves in the area are targeting.
CMPD warns of appliance theft in Charlotte as the city continues to grow
Governor Cooper visited students in the classroom at CHS to discuss the role Communities in...
Governor Cooper visits Concord High School
November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading...
Election 2022 in Cabarrus - Important dates to know
The forum is for those candidates seeking a seat on the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education.
Candidate Forum focuses on Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education